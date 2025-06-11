Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.09. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $6,544,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,197,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,086,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 66,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

