Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 206 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8%

SBUX opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.