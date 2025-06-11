Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

