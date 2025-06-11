CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $389.00 to $530.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $479.48 and last traded at $476.04. Approximately 1,067,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,036,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.65.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,361 shares of company stock valued at $94,434,058. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $2,494,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

