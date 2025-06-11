Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 57,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

