Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

