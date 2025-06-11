Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $80,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

