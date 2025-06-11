Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.1% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $291,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 557,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $293.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

