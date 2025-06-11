Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,730 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

