McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

