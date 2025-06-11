McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 281,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 584.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

