Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 33,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 82,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 274,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,966,000 after purchasing an additional 53,575 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

