Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.