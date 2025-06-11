Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

