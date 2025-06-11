Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

