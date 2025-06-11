Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.0%

WM opened at $234.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

