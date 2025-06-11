Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.77 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.47.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

