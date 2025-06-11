AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.29. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

