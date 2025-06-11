Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charis Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

