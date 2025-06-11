CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.