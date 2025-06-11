CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $244.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 199.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

