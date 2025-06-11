MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,097 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9%

Chevron stock opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

