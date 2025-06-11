The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

