Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

