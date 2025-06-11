Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – June 10th

Walt Disney, SEA, Alibaba Group, Target, Warner Bros. Discovery, Roblox, and Arista Networks are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, produce, distribute or monetize content across film, television, music, gaming, streaming platforms and live events. Their market performance is driven by consumer demand—measured in box-office receipts, subscriber growth, advertising revenue and the strength of intellectual-property libraries—and can be volatile due to the hit-driven nature of the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. 10,605,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,125,604. The firm has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

NYSE SE traded down $7.10 on Tuesday, reaching $157.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,049.47 and a beta of 1.64. SEA has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.68.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.97. 4,488,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,772,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $101.51. 5,149,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of WBD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 38,672,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,244,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.06. 4,080,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,798. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

