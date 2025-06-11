Best Oil Stocks To Watch Now – June 8th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, Caterpillar, Sherwin-Williams, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, transportation, or marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the oil industry’s profitability, which can fluctuate with changes in global supply, demand, and oil prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,465,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,553,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $13.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,030.70. The stock had a trading volume of 956,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $919.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.63. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,692,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,112. The company has a market capitalization of $384.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,555,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,049. The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE CAT traded up $4.53 on Friday, hitting $353.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,720. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.65. 1,495,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.98. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $290.18 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40.

