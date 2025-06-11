BFI Infinity Ltd. Sells 29,153 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BFI Infinity Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,334.5% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 36,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.