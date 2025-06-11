Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

