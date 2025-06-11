Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Lowered by Visionary Horizons LLC

Visionary Horizons LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 982,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,892 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 17.3% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

