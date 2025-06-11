Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203,669 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

