Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,613.75.

MELI stock opened at $2,396.44 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,307.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,068.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

