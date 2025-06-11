Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198,779 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day moving average is $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

