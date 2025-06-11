CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.7%

CRWD stock opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.98, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,361 shares of company stock worth $94,434,058. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

