Transform Wealth LLC Sells 11,044 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International stock opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

