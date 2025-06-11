iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Transform Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,223 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

