Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 104,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.