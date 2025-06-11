Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 3.0% increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$29.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPZ. CIBC lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.64.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

