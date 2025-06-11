Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 752.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,359,000 after buying an additional 156,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after buying an additional 2,270,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

