Strathcona Resources Ltd. (SCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 23rd

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a 15.4% increase from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of Strathcona Resources stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.16. 28,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,321. The company has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.12. Strathcona Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.75 and a twelve month high of C$33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.29.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

