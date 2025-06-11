Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Sells $6,415,957.08 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 1,370,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $6,415,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,608,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,649,286.96. This represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 5,162,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $601.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

