Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.4% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. NWI Management LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $534.21 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.