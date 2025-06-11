Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

