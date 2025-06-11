Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 11.1% increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.72. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.50 to C$22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.15.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Senior Officer John F. Soini purchased 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,313.20. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$924,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,984 shares of company stock worth $1,121,894. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.