Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

