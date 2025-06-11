The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after buying an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after buying an additional 11,569,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after buying an additional 6,118,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

