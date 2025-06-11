Alhambra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,306 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

