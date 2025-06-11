iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $606.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $563.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.06. The company has a market cap of $595.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

