CX Institutional Has $21.58 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.