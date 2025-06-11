Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 560,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 151.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

