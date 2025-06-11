Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.46. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

